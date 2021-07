ADVERTISEMENT

Joyce Ann Coleman, 58, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born in Punxsutawney on March 22, 1963, a daughter of the late David Ralph Coleman and Maxine Hazel (Fetterman) Coleman. Joyce was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 1981. First and foremost, she loved to spend time with […]

