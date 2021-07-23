ADVERTISEMENT

There are many things you need to do as a homeowner to prevent massive damage to your house. Here are some home maintenance tasks that you can’t forget.

Maintaining a home means a constant list of tasks that you need to do. There are so many obvious places that you can monitor for damage that it’s easy to forget some of the hidden dangers in your home. To help you avoid these problems, add these home maintenance tasks that you can’t forget to your list.

Refrigerator Coils

Although the inside of your fridge is cold, your refrigerator still produces a lot of heat. This heat travels through the coils to cool down the fridge. You need to clean these coils periodically to prevent overheating and eventual damage.

Dryer Vents

Your dryer has a vent that helps it lose heat, but it also traps lint in this vent. A small amount is fine, but a buildup of lint can cause energy inefficiency and even fires if you leave it alone. Make sure you clean out your dryer vents periodically to prevent these dangers.

Water Heater

Your water heater is easy to forget because it’s not something you see often, but neglecting it is a huge mistake. It’s not unusual for sediment to build up in a water heater; as it accumulates, this sediment slowly damages your heater’s tank. This can cause leaks and eventually destroy your tank. Drain your heater every year to avoid this.

Roof

Your roof is very important to protecting your home from the weather. You should inspect it periodically for damage to prevent any leaks. It’s best to check it after every major storm as well, as hail or debris can damage the roof.

Septic Tank

Not every home has one, so new homeowners often forget to check the septic tank. But your septic tank needs cleaning and pumping every so often to prevent buildup. There are ways to find your septic tank if you’re having a difficult time locating it, as it’s usually underground.

These are the home maintenance tasks that you can’t forget. You need to make sure you’re performing them because it’ll cost a lot of money to fix these things if they break.