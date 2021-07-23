ADVERTISEMENT

GANT News is honoring unsung heroes in 2021, telling the stories of people who make a difference in our community – from volunteers and activists to educators and health care providers, innovators and good neighbors to animal lovers and artists, military personnel and coaches to religious leaders and parents, even kids, to name just a few.

These are people who rarely grab the spotlight but who change the lives of others for the better, with their hard work, compassion, positive influence and insight.

A hero could be someone who steps up to lend a hand, a person who overcame adversity and now helps others, a person who leads a movement or organization, a dedicated volunteer.

Chances are you know someone who fits the description.

We invite you to nominate your heroes by sending an email to editor@gantnews.com.

Please tell us about your nominee in 250 words or less, provide your contact information, and, if you have it, include contact information for your hero as well.

