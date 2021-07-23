Sandy Twp.

Officers responded to a residential facility for a report of a combative 34 year old male. The man calmed down in conjunction with police arrival. Officers handled the situation without incident.

A S. Brady Street resident reported that 2 unknown males pulled into her driveway behind her car, got out of their vehicle then walked around her property, then got back in their vehicle and left.

Officers received a report of a male child who went into the women’s restroom by himself at McDonalds. It was reported that when the father went in to get the boy he grabbed him by the arm, and when they left the rest room the boy was holding his arm. Officers were able to locate the man and boy at their residence. The man explained the situation and officers confirmed without incident.

Officers have received multiple reports of Covid related unemployment fraud. If you are a victim of unemployment fraud, please go to the Sandy Township Police Department website at sandypolice.org for details on how to report the situation.

A Treasure Lake resident reported receiving a call from a foreign male who told her he needed to verify her identifying information because she was being sent to collections and a warrant is going to be issued for her arrest. The woman recognized this as a scam and did not give out any information.

Officers received a report of a 2 missing German Short Hair Pointers from the area of Old Bliss Road.

Officers received a report of a man walking in the middle of the road in the vicinity of the Blinker Sheetz. The man appeared to be under the influence. Upon arrival officers located the 34 year old DuBois man at Sheetz and he was visibly impaired. He was transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation, then taken to CCJ for Public Drunkenness.

Officers were called to Sandy Township Park when a family got into a verbal and physical altercation over custody issues. Officers handled the situation without incident.

A 55 year old resident reported that and unknown individual keeps calling his wife saying that his keys are done.

Officers received a report of a possible fight at a Hanes Drive residence. Upon arrival officers located the parties involved and it was determined it was a verbal disagreement over disciplining a child, and nothing physical occurred. Officers handled the situation without incident.

A 25 year old DuBois man reported that his cousin had been harassed by an unknown older military veteran while they were at the Warehouse bar earlier in the month.

A truck driver reported that another tractor trailer backed into his truck while it was parked in the Pilot parking lot.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to a report of a dog running out of a residence and attacking another. The dog’s owner attempted to run after the dog but subsequently fell and injured herself. The dog was assisted back inside the residence and an EMS Crew arrived and treated the owner.

Police assisted Clearfield CYS with entering a residence on E Market St.

Police received a report in reference to a PFA violation. The caller reported that she received an email from the defendant. Charges pending.

Police responded to an automatic fire alarm that activated at the St. Francis Church. Police and Fire Crews arrived and determined it to be a false alarm.

Police responded to N 3rd St. for a property dispute. The caller stated that someone had taken his backpack and would not give it back to him. Police arrived and met with the caller, who said that he no longer needed police.

Police responded to the area of the hospital for a mental health patient that had left the emergency room. Police arrived and transported the individual back to the hospital.