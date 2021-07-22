ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A fiesta will explode in Clearfield with the return of the popular Taco Tour, from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, August 28 to benefit the Clearfield Food Pantry.

Participating restaurants include 120 Pub & Grub, Buster’s Sports Bar, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Legends Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, St. Charles Café, The After Dark, The Toasted Monkey, Sons & Daughters of Italy, and the Clearfield Elks.*

Tickets include:

signature tacos at each restaurant (one complimentary per stop);

an official Taco Tour T-shirt**;

tour drink specials at every stop;

tour map and stamp card; and

entertainment at various venues.

**T-shirt size guaranteed if ordered by Aug. 1, 2021.

This is a “free-flowing” event; however, you must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Please visit the event page for more information.

The Taco Tour is being hosted by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, Passport Radio 98.5/900, POP 93.1-95.9 and GANT News.

*Due to an event scheduling conflict Buster’s is unable to participate this year, but plans to return for 2022.