Serena G. Martz, 82, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home. Born August 16, 1938 in Jefferson County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clover and Pearl (Shaffer) Martz. She is survived by her brother Dennis Martz of El Mirage AZ, her sister Shirley May (Martz) Robczak of Nashville TN, and all her friends […]

