CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday night set plans in place for its upcoming Recycling Day.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, residents will get the chance to dispose of some larger items that aren’t typically included as part of their usual garbage pickup.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner noted that tires will not be accepted before elaborating upon the list of items that would be part of the Recycling Day effort.

For example, he said accepted items would include siding/roofing items as well as furniture, such as couches, chairs, recliners, etc.

“We won’t be collecting any tires or electronics,” he said.

Secretary Barbara Shaffner pointed out that the county’s recycling event will take place Sept. 11, and is held by the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority.

That day, she said residents will be able to dispose of older electronics such as televisions, computers and related accessories.

Ruffner said the county event requires residents to pre-register and to arrive at designated times.

More information will be announced in the future with regards to both recycling events.