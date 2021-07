ADVERTISEMENT

Linda Louise Mohney, 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from this life to her eternal home in heaven. She was born on March 14, 1951, in Jackson, MI, to Blake and Dorothy (Miller) Mohney. Linda was a graduate of Adrian High School. She resided in Adrian, MI, with her family until 1970 when the family moved […]

