Lillian M. Rusonis, age 95 of DuBois, PA, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Christ The King Manor. Born on October 4, 1925, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Dominica (Mikelonis) Miknis. She was married to Stanley A. Rusonis. He preceded her in death in November of 1989. Lillian was a homemaker. She was […]

