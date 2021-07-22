CLEARFIELD – A Houtzdale man was sentenced Monday for breaking into Pennsylvania Sills machines in multiple locations and removing over $14,000.

Brice William Love, 26, got into the Fuel On station in Houtzdale on June 23, 2019 and on Sept. 3, 2019 he burglarized both the Scotchman Bar in Osceola Mills and the Remedy Bar in Houtzdale.

During colloquy court on Monday, Love pleaded guilty to burglary and theft by unlawful taking in one case, felony theft and criminal mischief in the second, and felony criminal trespass, felony theft and criminal mischief in the third.

He was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to six months to one year in the county jail with seven years consecutive probation, according to information supplied by a court employee.

He must pay restitution totaling over $12,500.

According to the affidavit in the first case, Love entered the business in Houtzdale after forcing a window open. He then forced open two PA Skills machines and removed $7,963 before fleeing the scene.

In the second case, he allegedly pried open a door of the bar in Houtzdale where he opened two Pennsylvania Skills machines and removed $425.

The complaint in the third case details how a witness who lived nearby saw a Cadillac parked outside the Osceola Mills bar.

As he walked toward the bar, this witness saw a man in a black hooded-sweatshirt carrying multiple tools. Once he saw the witness, the man fled on foot, jumped into the car and fled.

The front door of this business was pried open and multiple PA Skills machines were opened with $6,481 being removed, according to court documents.

In an interview with police, Love admitted to entering the bar in Osceola Mills and opening the machines, after which he said “he took the cash and fled in his Cadillac”.

In a fourth case, he pleaded guilty to felony theft and access device fraud for taking and using a credit card to charge almost $10,000 of purchases. For this, he received an additional year of probation and must pay restitution for the full amount.

In a separate driving under the influence case, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in the county jail.