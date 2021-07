ADVERTISEMENT

George E. Donahue, Jr., 77, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on August 10, 1943 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late George E. and Kathryn (Neeper) Donahue, Sr. George graduated from the DuBois High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. On August 17, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/george-e-donahue-jr/