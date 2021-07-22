Curwensville Borough

Police were called to a 4th Ave. apartment for a report of a male harassing other residents. Upon arrival the male fled on foot and was unable to be located.

A female with active warrants was located at Snappy’s and taken into custody.

Police were called to the Bailey Rd. area for a report of a vehicle striking several fixed objects. Upon arrival it was determined that the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.

Police responded to a call of a baby floating in the river. It was later determined to be a doll.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the Naulton Rd. area. The driver was suspected to be under the influence and taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw.

A female with active warrants was located in the 4th Ave. area. While being taken into custody she resisted and subsequently arrest for resisting arrest, drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to a report of a juvenile who had fled from his residence. Police located the child and assisted him home.

Police responded to a disabled vehicle that was blocking the intersection of W Front St. and Fulton St. Police arrived and assisted with moving the vehicle off the roadway.

Police responded to a W Front St. residence for a noise complaint. The caller reported loud fireworks in the area.

Police received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the roadwork area of Woodland Rd. Citations to be filed.

State Parole requested this department’s assistance apprehending a known fugitive. Police arrived and located the wanted individual hiding under the kitchen sink. The male was taken into custody.

Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation between two persons at an E Locust St. residence. Police arrived, deescalated the incident, and separated the parties.

Police received a report of two dogs that had gone missing from a Weaver St. residence. The dogs are described as a Rotweiller named Phoenix and a Bull Dog named Tiger. If located, please contact this department at 814-765-7819.

Police received a mental health warrant for a Clearfield Resident. The male was located on Williams St. where he was transported to the hospital and released to ER Staff.

Police responded to a Zimmerman Ave. apartment for a disturbance. The caller reported that an elderly woman was inside a building she did not reside in and was yelling for help. Police and EMS located the female and she was transported to the hospital.