Winners have been announced in the Roland Welker Live stage event that took place on July 17 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

$50 Gift Certificate from Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub- Erik Brown of Clearfield.

Fire ring, courtesy of T & D Fabricating and Welding- Hayley Fisher of Port Matilda.

$350 Gift certificate for Zalno’s Jewelers- Victoria Haid of Reynoldsville.

S&W AR15/22 from Grice Gun Shop- Rich Hoover of Indiana.

The winner of the custom guided hunt with Roland Welker is David Mallow of Altoona.