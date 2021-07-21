ADVERTISEMENT
Winners have been announced in the Roland Welker Live stage event that took place on July 17 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.
$50 Gift Certificate from Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub- Erik Brown of Clearfield.
Fire ring, courtesy of T & D Fabricating and Welding- Hayley Fisher of Port Matilda.
$350 Gift certificate for Zalno’s Jewelers- Victoria Haid of Reynoldsville.
S&W AR15/22 from Grice Gun Shop- Rich Hoover of Indiana.
The winner of the custom guided hunt with Roland Welker is David Mallow of Altoona.