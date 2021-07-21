ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present a Children’s Art Camp Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 16-20.

The art to be explored by the children will include watercolor, mixed media, drawing, mosaic and much more.

The hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and will be art exploration and fun for the children.

The weeks will be designed for children ages 7-13. The cost will be $50 per child for the week (no refunds). Materials will be provided by the gallery.

For more information or to sign up, please visit or call the gallery at 814-375-5834.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801 (second floor).

The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.