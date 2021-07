ADVERTISEMENT

Robert H. Fye, 75, of DuBois, PA, passed away during the late evening hours of July 14, 2021, while a resident of Ridgeview Health Care and Rehabilitation in Curwensville, PA. He was born on July 13, 1946, to the late Howard and Sylvia (McCraken) Fye in Sykesville, PA. Robert was a janitor in DuBois for the Sheraton Motor Inn for […]

