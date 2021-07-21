ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare has opened registration for its annual walk and “fun run” in memory of Dr. Gary DuGan, the late chief medical officer of the Penn Highlands Healthcare.

This year’s race will be held in-person and virtually, with participants able to complete their virtual race anytime between Saturday, Aug. 15 at 12 a.m. and Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

The live event will be held on Aug. 21 at the DuBois City Park, Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater and DuBois Walkway. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a race start time of 9 a.m.

“We are excited to be holding our 4th annual Dr. Gary DuGan Memorial 5K Walk/Run in-person and virtually this year to honor the memory of Dr. DuGan. We also hope this year’s virtual race option offers added flexibility that will inspire even more of the community to participate,” says Danyell Bundy, Penn Highlands Healthcare Fund Development Manager of Major Gifts.

“Dr. DuGan was a respected doctor, as well as a family man,” she adds. “As our health system continues to grow, we’re grateful for the way the community celebrates his legacy and all he contributed at Penn Highlands.”

To welcome families and participants of all ages, Penn Highlands offers two registration categories. First, the event is offering a one-mile walk/run free, which is for individuals 12 and under.

Participants of the walk are able to make a monetary donation of their choice. There is a $30 registration fee for participants of the 5K.

Please note registration will require payment processing fees. Dr. DuGan is remembered for his many contributions at Penn Highlands Healthcare, in particular as an integral figure in developing the health system’s Graduate Medication Education (GME) program, to which all proceeds from the race will go.

The Penn Highlands GME program offers medical students and recent medical school graduates opportunities for rotations and one-on-one time with attending physicians, and helping to equip family medicine residents with the inpatient and outpatient training they need to prepare to meet the demands of rural health care.

Registration for the Dr. Gary DuGan Virtual Walk & Fun Run is open at www.phhealthcare.org/dugan.