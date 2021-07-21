ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, July 20, the Commissioners of Centre County Government opened the Small Business Grant program, which totals $3,000,000 in available grant funding.

Grants will be awarded in $2,000 increments; no awarded grant will exceed $20,000.

Eligibility

For-profit businesses, including Partnerships, S Corps, Corporations and Farms

Business must be located in Centre County, Pa.

Businesses headquartered outside Centre County, Pa., but generating 51 percent of payroll within Centre County, Pa., may apply but must provide written evidence.

Fewer than 500 full-time employees

Business may not be publicly traded

Must not be delinquent in federal or state taxes.

Experienced a net reduction in revenue in calendar year 2020 compared to calendar year 2019

Must be in business at the time of the application and intend to stay in business until at least Dec. 31, 2021.

Uses

Operating expenses include but are not limited to: payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities, costs of goods, supplies, raw materials, etc.

Ineligible

Net revenues in 2020, after including grants, did not decrease by at least 25 percent compared to 2019 net revenues

Publicly traded companies

Over 500 full-time employees

Over 51 percent of payroll outside of Centre County

Non-profit organizations

Questions?

Please contact Betsy Lockwood at SEDA-COG (570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org).

Deadline

Funds are available on a first come, first served basis. Apply now before funds are exhausted.