PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating multiple incidents of ID theft in which the victims have received unemployment benefits that they did not apply for.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief on Curtin St. in Osceola Borough. Unknown actor(s) slashed the tire of a 2013 Jeep Patriot while it was parked at the victim’s residence. Anyone with information is going to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief. On Spring St. in Osceola Borough. Unknown actor(s) damaged two solar lights near the victim’s driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joel Johnson, 48, of Philipsburg. Johnson assaulted a female victim which resulted in a bloody nose and small laceration under her eye.

Lawrence Twp.

Police located known offender, Nathan C. Root, 32, of Woodland who has active warrants with LTPD and the Clearfield Co. Sheriff’s office at Kwik Fill. A consent to search of the Root’s vehicle was obtained and he was found to be in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Root was housed in the Clearfield Co. Jail on his warrants and was charged for the weapon and drug violations.