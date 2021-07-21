ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 60 years in state prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Kenneth Earl Rowles III, 42, pleaded guilty before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. He was sentenced to a total of 30 to 60 years in state prison for three counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, according to court personnel.

Rowles must complete sex offender counseling and register with authorities under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

According to the affidavit, Rowles assaulted the girl several times between March 1 and Dec. 8, 2020.

When she was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in December, she said Rowles offered her gold coins if she performed sex acts for him. But she also noted that she never received any coins.

She told investigators that she felt pressured to comply with his requests.