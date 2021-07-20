ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is seeing an increase in fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits using previously-stolen identity information.

According to the department, this is a wide-spread issue affecting unemployment programs in every state and can affect children, retirees, workers and legitimate claimants.

According to the department, criminals frequently steal identities to commit fraud or to sell personal identifiable information to other criminals on the online black market, also known as the dark web.

“As a result, information stolen from one organization may be used by criminals to commit fraud against other organizations,” the department explains.

Signs of fraud include:

Individuals receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork from L&I.

Individuals receiving unemployment benefit payments they did not apply for from the Pennsylvania Treasury.

Employers receiving notice that a claim has been opened for current personnel who are actively working.

What to do when someone files for unemployment benefits using your identity:

File a form online: Unemployment compensation fraud, use the “Report Fraud Here” link at the bottom of the page. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) fraud

File via phone: Call the PA Fraud Hotline at (800) 692-7469.

File a report with police: Contact police in the municipality where you resided at the time the unemployment fraud occurred/benefits in question were paid. The incident number or equivalent proof of law enforcement investigation must also be provided to the Office of Unemployment Compensation.

Start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identitytheft.gov.

The department notes that failure to notify Labor & Industry of the fraud could result in an unjustified tax consequence at the end of the year.

How to protect yourself against unemployment scams: