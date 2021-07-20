ADVERTISEMENT

PSP Clearfield

State police investigated an incident of counterfeiting. An unknown female entered Philipsburg True Value and purchased items with a counterfeit $20 bill.

State police conducted a traffic stop on N. Front St. in Decatur Twp. It was discovered that the arrestee was operating his vehicle under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology reports.

State police conducted a traffic stop for summary traffic violations. Upon investigation it was discovered that the driver, Juan Ayllon, 31 of Elgin, IL was under the influence and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.

State police investigation an incident of ID theft. The victim reported that she received unemployment benefits without her knowledge.

Charges are pending against a 35 year old Morrisdale man for being in possession of a firearm while being a felon and is not to possess.

State police are investigating an assault that occurred in Osceola Borough between two men. Charges have been filed against Mark Shoffner, 27 of Osceola Mills and Larry Popovitch, 49, of State College.