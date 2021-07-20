ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – EYT Media Group has announced that Mike Kilroy, former longtime sportswriter for the Butler Eagle newspaper, and Jared Sullenberger, former assistant sports information director at Clarion University, have joined the staff. (PHOTO ABOVE: Pictured Left: Mike Kilroy joins Explore from the Butler Eagle. Pictured Right: Jared Sullenberger joins EYT from Clarion University where he served as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/explore-bolsters-sports-department-with-addition-of-kilroy-and-sullenberger/