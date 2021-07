ADVERTISEMENT

Donald L. Blose, age 81 of DuBois, PA, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at his home. Born on May 22, 1940 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Donald G. and Mary “Vada” (Maloney) Blose. Don was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Social Services as an […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donald-l-blose/