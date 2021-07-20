CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District board of directors reviewed its 2021-22 COVID health and safety plan on Monday night.

Superintendent Terry Struble said it’s a multi-layered plan that makes every effort to provide a “safe and healthy school environment for all students and staff that will allow [the schools] to be open and operate for regular, in-person learning.”

First and foremost, he said it’s the administration’s expectations that neither students nor staff would attend school while ill. Temperature monitoring and screening will be done on an as-needed basis.

Struble said any student or staff member who has a fever should stay home from school, and if they should come down with a fever while at school, they will be sent home as soon as possible.

Additionally, if students are evaluated by the school nurse and it’s determined they must be sent home, these students would be required to present a medical clearance in order to return to school.

Struble said mask wearing would be encouraged among any students and staff who are not fully vaccinated and or anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask in an indoor setting.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, students must wear masks while riding buses to and from school. Signage will be posted to remind students of the public transportation guidelines.

Struble said that signage will also be posted at public entrances at both schools to encourage anyone who’s not fully vaccinated to wear a mask while in the buildings.

He noted that if all parties are masked properly, it could reduce the number of close contacts with regards to quarantine guidelines. The district will have masks available.

He said social distancing would be expected to the maximum extent feasible while still operating close to normal. He said excess furnishings would be limited, and the schools would make every effort to limit students to their respective groupings.

In high traffic areas, Struble said they would look for alternatives to alleviate any possible concerns while still providing the full range of services to meet student needs. Adults would be expected to self-monitor their social distancing.

He said if cases would present within the schools, the administration may take – whenever possible – more targeted mitigation efforts. For example, it could mean masking guidelines, virtual learning by student group, cohort or grade level, etc.

Mitigation efforts would be coordinated through the school nurse, building administration and Struble. Any decisions on extracurriculars and sports would be made based upon team/group impacts.

Struble said community attendance at school sporting events and activities would be determined by community transmission rates, which have been low, indoor/outdoor setting and so forth, and the district would continue to follow state and federal guidance.

The board will vote on the plan during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School library.