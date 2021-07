ADVERTISEMENT

William “W.A.” Lamkie, 70, of Glen Campbell, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home. Born, May 23, 1951 in Clearfield, he was son of Ellwood and Marjorie (Schaffer) Lamkie. His wife, Michele Rae (Pearce) Lamkie survives him. W.A. graduated Purchase Line High School. He was a commercial truck driver and spent nearly 50 years on the road. He delivered […]

