UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Centre Stage will return to live theater with “The Revival,” a ticketed opportunity to enjoy a performance, conversation with directors, designers and students and refreshments, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Playhouse Theatre and adjacent Olsan-Stone Terrace on the University Park campus.

Guests will have two ways to celebrate the return: On-Stage VIP Dinner with Sneak Preview ($100), or Sneak Preview with light refreshments ($35). Both include an evening performance and opportunity to meet with those who will be producing the 2021–22 season. For tickets to “The Revival” and all 2021-22 season shows, call 814-863-0255.

“After all the challenges of the last 18 months, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our loyal patrons and community back to Centre Stage,” said Rick Lombardo, producing artistic director of Centre Stage and director of the School of Theatre.

Penn State Centre Stage will produce six shows during the 2021–22 season, to be performed in the newly-renovated Playhouse and Pavilion Theatres. Tickets start at $18.50 for adults, and $12.50 for students. Shows include:

· “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” by Mark Haddon and Simon Stephens, directed by Rick Lombardo, Sept. 28–Oct. 9

· “The Wild Party,” by Andrew Lippa, directed by Alison Morooney, Nov. 2–14

· “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, directed by Sam Osheroff, Nov. 30–Dec. 9

· “Nostalgia Night,” by Sofya-Levitsky-Weitz and Matthew McCollum, directed by John Simpkins, Feb. 8–19

· “Blood at the Root,” by Dominic Morisseau, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, March 22–April 2

· “Brigadoon,” by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, directed by Jennifer Delac, April 12–23

For additional show information, visit arts.psu.edu/theatre/centre-stage-2021-2022-season. Tickets are on sale and are available by calling 814-863-0255. Save 10 percent when you buy tickets to four or more shows.