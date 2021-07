ADVERTISEMENT

Helen J. Gomola, 93, of Marion Center, passed away on Friday July 16, 2021 at Crystal Waters Personal Care. She was born November 19, 1927 to Charles and Mary (Kopko) Mackey in Punxsutawney. Helen was a member of Saint Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic church in Punxsutawney where she as formerly active with the Angles of Byzantine Church, Greek Catholic […]

