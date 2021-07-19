Clearfield Borough

Police responded to minor vehicle accident near the intersection of E. Locust St. and N. 3rd St. The accident occurred when a parked vehicle was attempting to enter a travel and was struck by a vehicle traveling on 3rd St. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to a report of burning garbage in the area of S. 3rd St. and Leavy Ave. Police searched the area but did not locate any fires.

Police responded to a report of a young child walking unsupervised in the area of Bigler Ave. and Daisy St. While searching, police were advised that the father had located the child.

Police were dispatched to Cumberland St to assist an EMS Crew with obtaining entry into a residence. It was reported that the patient was experiencing severe pain. Police forced entry to the residence and the patient transported safely to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of an assault at an E. Cherry St. residence. While enroute, police learned that the suspect involved had fled from the residence. Police located the male heavily intoxicated in the area of S. 3rd St. and E. Market St. The male was taken into custody.

Police responded to a disturbance on Daisy St. involving a person continuously knocking on the caller’s front door during early morning hours. Police were unable to locate the male but made contact with him on the phone and warned him of his actions.

Police responded to a “911 Hang Up Call” on Spruce St. Police arrived and located a male who had a laceration on his finger. Police assisted the male with bandaging his finger and informed officers that he would drive himself to the emergency department.

Police responded to a suspicious male located in the park behind the library. Police located the male and found him to be experiencing a medical emergency. EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to the emergency department.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a motorized scooter on S. 2nd St. Police learned that the scooter’s front wheel had become disabled and resulted in the operator being thrown off. The male was transported to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of fresh blood being located on the sidewalk of N. 2nd St. Police arrived and found the substance to be melted candy.

PSP Clearfield

State police received a report of a small baggie containing a white substance that was found in the bathroom at Snappy’s Convenience Store. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police were called to a domestic disturbance on Curtin St. in Osceola Mills. As a result the male actor has been charged.

State police are investigating multiple incidents of ID theft. Unknown actors filed are filing false unemployment claim through the victim’s employers.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief on Six Mile Rd. in Decatur Twp. Unknown actors damaged two windows in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

State police investigated an incident of criminal trespass at a residence in Karthaus Twp. A 54 year old Olanta woman was located in the guest bedroom of the victim’s residence. The arrestee related that she was told to go into the residence by “the voices.” The arrestee also related that she drove to the scene. Criminal trespass and DUI charges are pending.

State police responded to a vehicle crash on I-80. A 2007 Freightliner was traveling west in the right lane in the area of exit 120 when for unknown reason, the brakes locked up and caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit an embankment. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.

State police responded to a vehicle crash on SR 322. The operator of a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling too fast and lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a curve and impacted with a guide rail and embankment and turned over on it’s roof. The vehicle sustained major damage and the operator and a passenger were transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands for precautionary reasons.