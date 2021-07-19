CLEARFIELD – Live theater has been absent from the United States for over a year and is slowly starting to return.

Central Pennsylvania is no exception as local theater productions are beginning to take steps to a return to the stage.

Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre has been offering quality youth theater to central PA since 2010, and is returning this summer on July 23-25, 2021 with a classic story about a very strong-willed and talented girl named Matilda.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly-loveable, Miss Honey.

Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality.

Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing; however, the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.

But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre returns for summer 2021 with Matilda The Musical with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and Book by Dennis Kelly.

All performances will be held at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School Auditorium. All tickets are general admission and are $10. Youth Pre-K and younger are admitted for free.

The cast of 40 talented young actors aged 4-19 is comprised from all area schools. Members of the Class of 2020 were welcomed back to perform since the show was canceled last summer due to COVID.

The performances are graciously sponsored by Minitab, Lee Industries, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and Sheetz.

Any questions about the production can be answered by leaving a message at 814-343-1812 or e-mailing facproductions@frontandcentre.org.