UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Visitors to the Farm Safety Demonstration Area at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 10-12, can learn about ATV rollover dangers.

There will be six total demonstrations — at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday — showing how incidents can be avoided and presenting best practices for injury prevention for both ATVs and UTVs.

On Wednesday, agricultural safety specialists will hold two rescue demonstrations to highlight the types of rescue devices and training available to first responders for proper management of on-farm incidents. These demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Visitors to the Rural Health and Safety Tent, at the end of West Sixth Street and adjacent to the Farm Safety Area, will be able to take advantage of a variety of free health screenings and information. Health specialists will offer blood pressure readings, stroke-risk assessments, hearing screenings and concussion information and education from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

New this year will be a presentation titled, “Smart Technology for Ag Health and Wellness,” offered at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, by Judd Michael, Nationwide Insurance Professor of Safety & Health, at the American National/Farm Family Learning Center on East Ninth Street.

Also, representatives from AgrAbility for Pennsylvanians will be on hand at the Rural Health and Safety Tent to provide information on farming with a disability or a long-term health condition. Visitors will be able to see farm-related assistive technology demonstrations, visit with occupational therapists, gain ideas for modifying their workspaces around the farm and learn about AgrAbility services for individuals farming with a disability.

Pesticide applicators can earn one core pesticide credit by attending a 30-minute presentation about personal protective equipment, which will be conducted by a rural health farm worker protection safety specialist at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).