The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly 400-yard deer target match on Sunday, July 18.

The top gun in the Unlimited Class was Jeff Gates of Altoona. Second place went to Jim Wonders of Johnstown and in third place was Bob Horton of Windber.

The Factory Varmint class was a tie between Ed Rethi of Dixonville and Joel Dutra of Grampian. Dutra also was the winner in the “Deer Rifle Challenge.”

Top shot in the side group match was Alvin Lee of Duncanville with a 10-shot group at 400 yards that measured 2.915″.

Pictured is Unlimited Class winner, Jeff Gates.