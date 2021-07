ADVERTISEMENT

William N. “Clutch” Carbaugh, 71, of Marienville died suddenly on Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021, in Marienville of natural causes. Born in Kane on December 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Neil and Leona “Pete” Kessler Carbaugh. On October 4, 1976, in Marienville he married the former Brenda Spencer. She survives. He attended Forest Schools and was […]

