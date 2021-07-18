ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion PUPS Dog Park organization recently made several donations to local animal rescue organizations. (Pictured: Clarion PUPS Vice President Stephanie Seidle presenting a $500.00 donation to Jayne Crissman, of Stray Cat Central) Clarion PUPS recently delivered $500.00 donations to Stray Cat Central in Brookville, Tri-County Animal Rescue in Shippenville, and Clarion PAWS. The donations came […]

