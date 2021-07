ADVERTISEMENT

Walter E. “Walt” Domino, Jr., 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Walt was born on June 26, 1928, in Green Township, Indiana County. He was the son of Bonnell (Johnson) Domino and Walter E. Domino, Sr. He graduated from the Indiana High school in 1946. On September 26, 1950, he married Twila L. Ling. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/walter-e-walt-domino-jr/