Tracy L. Graham, 61, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the afternoon hours of Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1960, to the late Donald Ira and Alma Jean (Beckwith) Graham in Clarion, PA. Tracy attended Keystone High School. Tracy married Paula Hetrick on July 24, 1999; Paula survives him. He enjoyed anything […]

