Tammie R. Painter, 56, of Punxsutawney passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born August 20, 1964, to John F. and Ethel (Stauffer) Painter in Punxsutawney. She formerly worked at Fayette Resources as Personal Care Giver. She adored her grandchildren. Tammie was an amazing mother, grandmother, and enjoyed watching the ID channel, and horses. […]

