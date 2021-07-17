ADVERTISEMENT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The latest trends in agricultural technology and equipment will be on display at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs in Centre County.

With nearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits, as well as numerous field demonstrations and workshops, there is plenty for spectators to see, according to Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager.

Exhibitors cover virtually every product category, including field machinery, milking systems, animal genetics, storage structures, seed, feed, tools, trailers, sprayers, mixers, livestock housing, utility vehicles, fertilizers, fencing, financial products, insurance and more.

“Navigating through COVID-19 has been challenging, so we are looking forward to greeting old friends and making new ones as we return to our in-person expo,” Darlington said. “We especially appreciate our exhibitors’ support and the important role they play in making Ag Progress Days a success.”

Field demonstrations are very popular and allow potential buyers to see and compare equipment in action, such as hay mowers, rakes and tedders, hay balers, and bale handlers. New demonstrations this year include forage chopping and hay mergers.

Darlington said demonstrations also will inform farmers on how to diversify their operations with vegetable and other specialty crops. This demonstration will encompass two plots: one that will feature the recommended equipment and planting/irrigation techniques, and the other displaying grown crops, such as tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, potatoes and sweet corn.

At the Farm Safety Demonstration Area, safety specialists will promote equipment designed to reduce the risk of accidents. A focus this year will be on all-terrain vehicle safety, with demonstrations at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the focus will shift to ag rescue scenarios with demonstrations slated for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Darlington encourages producers attending Ag Progress Days to ask questions of Penn State faculty specialists and extension educators and talk with experts about the latest research findings, best practices, business issues and governmental regulations that could affect their operations. Information will be available on issues related to dairy, livestock and crop production; animal health; soil conservation; water quality; and ag renewable energy.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).