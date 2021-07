ADVERTISEMENT

Darlene Lees, 74, of Reynoldsville formerly of Treasure Lake, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Altoona Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born October 20, 1946, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Bud & Violet Kohl. She married Earle Lees, Jr. on April 6, 1968, he survives in Reynoldsville. In addition to her husband, Darlene also leaves […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/darlene-lees/