CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) would like to congratulate the 2021 July graduating class of Certified Nurse Aides (CNA).

Students who completed the 126-hour Certified Nurse Aide training are eligible to take the Pennsylvania Nurse Aide Competency Exam and enroll in the CNA registry for Pennsylvania.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report that employment opportunities for CNAs will grow by 21 percent by 2022.

To learn more about CNA opportunities for adult students, or to register for the next CNA class at CCCTC, call 814-768-4603.

In the front row are: Brittani Morris, Roberta McGary, Amanda Fields and Jen Ryen, CNA instructor.

In the back row are: Billy Haag, Joshua Guerra and Adam Ryen, CNA instructor.