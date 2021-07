ADVERTISEMENT

Aileen Fay Bish, age 92 of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Wednesday July 14, 2021, at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on December 21, 1928, in Port Allegany, PA; she was the step-daughter of the late Joseph Gattola and the late Hannah R. Ruth Gattola. She was married to Raymond C. Bish on April 19, 1946, and he preceded […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/aileen-fay-bish/