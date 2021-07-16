ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s top labor official said Thursday there was never an attempt within her department to deliberately conceal an error that resulted in thousands of people being overcharged millions of dollars in interest on payments they owed the agency. (Photo caption: Department head Jennifer Berrier wrote in an email to the chairs of the state legislative committees that […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/wolf-admin-sat-on-2017-probe-of-unemployment-error-but-denies-cover-up/