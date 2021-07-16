ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – The Eagles Ridge Golf Course will be hosting a golf outing to help purchase an adaptive golf cart on Sunday, July 18 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The cost of the event is $300.00 for a team of four, or an individual golfer can participate by paying a $75.00 entrance fee.



The tournament funds will be used to purchase the cart on behalf of Clearfield County native, Kenny Davis, a longtime golfer at the club. Davis has found a way to golf while having cerebral palsy, but his drive and kindness has inspired a few local women and the community to think of a way to help him play the game for many more years to come.



Susan Spaid and Tracy Armagost with support from the Eagles Ridge Golf Course first thought of the idea a few years ago, but plans for the event were delayed because of COVID-19. In the summer of 2020, the event was planned to take place, but now, over a year later, the event for such a great cause is almost finally here.



“So far, we have been pretty successful in helping to raise money for the cart,” said Susan Spaid. “We have around $8,000.00 so far and have registered about 13 teams and hope to add a few more before Sunday.”



Additionally, donations will be and have been accepted for those who do not wish to participate but would like to see this great cause reach its goal of over $10,000.00. Two years ago, Spaid and Armagost got a quote from a company called SoloGolf who specializes in making adaptive golf carts called SoloCarts. While the firm’s unit price has risen in two years, the company has pledged to keep their price set at $10,000 dollars in order to help reach the goal.

Area businesses and individuals have been incredibly supportive and have already donated to the cause with others pledging to help exceed the goal after the tournament concludes on Sunday.



“We are also hopeful to help Kenny get a new pair of golf clubs with the funds. Any money we raise will go to help him continue to play the game of golf for many more years.”



While Davis thought about joining the tournament himself, he decided to spend the day on hole 12 on the course in order to putt in with every team or individual who is participating in the tournament.



“He is just an amazing person,” said Spaid. “It is so cool to watch him play the game of golf. He is a true inspiration to all.”



For those interested in playing in the tournament as an individual or with a team, sign ups are still being accepted by calling the Eagles Ridge Golf Course at 814-236-3669. Donations are also being accepted both at the club or checks can be mailed to the club at 122 William Cemetary Road, Curwensville, PA 16833.