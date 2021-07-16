ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Corner Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. every Friday evening under the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield.

This summer, funds are being raised for R.E.S.T. – Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.

More information about this much-needed service to the local community can be found at restfamilies.org and on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.

The schedule of upcoming shows is as follows:

July 16 – The Rockin’ Rockers (sponsored by getingearconsulting.com )

– The Rockin’ Rockers (sponsored by ) July 23 – Twin Reverb (sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

– Twin Reverb (sponsored by Swisher Concrete) July 30 – Not Ashamed (sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

– Not Ashamed (sponsored by Swisher Concrete) Aug. 6 – Stoneman (sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

– Stoneman (sponsored by Swisher Concrete) Aug. 13 – TBD

Aug. 20 – HellBent (sponsored by BioGraphics)

– HellBent (sponsored by BioGraphics) Aug. 27 – Heather Olson (sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

Sept. 3 – Scott McCracken (sponsored by getingearconsulting.com)

The Corner Concert Series brings the community together by supporting live music and local charities. Follow and share @cornerconcerts on Facebook for videos and updates.