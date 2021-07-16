CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County recently solicited applications for affordable housing projects to be funded through the county’s Affordable Housing Fund.
Projects, which increase the availability of affordable housing to any county resident whose annual income is less than the county’s median income, were considered.
Eligible projects included: owner-occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first-time homebuyers’ programs, housing counseling programs and emergency repair programs.
Other eligible projects included: elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing and homeless shelters.
Additional eligible projects included: foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance and bridge loans for rental housing development.
At Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, Redevelopment Director Lisa Kovalick reported the county received five applications, totaling $75,000 in requests for funds.
Because requests exceeded the funding available, she said the county couldn’t fund or fully fund all projects. Since 2012, the county has awarded over $400,000 in Affordable Housing Funds.
The 2021 funding awards included:
- Clearfield County Housing Authority, Rental Repair Program, $15,000: The authority sought assistance for a program that provides incentive for private investment in the improvement of rental units. It would offer landlords 50 percent reimbursement of costs for making such improvements up to $1,000.
- Young People Who Care, $15,000: Young People Who Care continues to meet the needs of individuals who fall through the cracks of county human service agencies and those who don’t have the financial resources to meet their housing or other basic needs. With the funds, YPWC plans to provide housing repair services varying from cleaning, painting and moving to small home repairs, major interior/exterior safety rehabilitation projects to basic appliances, emergency repairs and other basic living area needs.
- Real Equity LLC, $15,000: Real Equity is a private, for-profit developer with plans to develop transitional housing in the DuBois area to address the needs of homeless or at-risk homeless individuals. It will offer housing support based upon the service needs of an individual.
- Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, $15,000: The authority plans to establish a first-time homebuyer’s revolving fund program to assist moderate-income (established by HUD) individuals and families with closing cost. It will also provide counseling prior to offering those interested in a no-interest loan for closing costs with repayment due upon sale of the home.