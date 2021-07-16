ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County recently solicited applications for affordable housing projects to be funded through the county’s Affordable Housing Fund.

Projects, which increase the availability of affordable housing to any county resident whose annual income is less than the county’s median income, were considered.

Eligible projects included: owner-occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first-time homebuyers’ programs, housing counseling programs and emergency repair programs.

Other eligible projects included: elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing and homeless shelters.

Additional eligible projects included: foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance and bridge loans for rental housing development.

At Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, Redevelopment Director Lisa Kovalick reported the county received five applications, totaling $75,000 in requests for funds.

Because requests exceeded the funding available, she said the county couldn’t fund or fully fund all projects. Since 2012, the county has awarded over $400,000 in Affordable Housing Funds.

The 2021 funding awards included: