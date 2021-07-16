ADVERTISEMENT

FRENCHVILLE – A full day of family fun will happen later this month at the Bethany Retreat Center in Frenchville.

The center’s popular Blueberry Festival will take place from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Festival-goers will have the chance to partake in “delicious eats and sweet treats,” games, arts and crafts, basket raffles and a 50/50.

They can also go “blueberry picking,” as well as enjoy live musical entertainment by Heavenbound and A Day Awaits.

The center is located at 1031 Germania Rd., Frenchville, PA 16836.