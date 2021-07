ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Mae (Strouse) Reed, 85, of Henderson Township, PA passed away quietly at the DuBois Nursing Home, DuBois, Pa on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Sarah was born on February 12, 1936, in Clover, Pa (Cambria County) to the late Amos Charles and Dorothy Leona (Frantz) Strouse. She married Norman Eugene Reed on April 12, 1958. Her beloved husband of over […]

