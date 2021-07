ADVERTISEMENT

Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson (Twisted) of Knox, was born July 18, 1964, passed away peacefully at her home, on July 12, 2021 following a brief illness. To all who knew her, know she was a free spirit with a large heart and love for people. She loved life, the outdoors, camp, her friends and family were very special too her. She […]

