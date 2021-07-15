ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man will be spending up to five years in state prison for possessing a large amount of heroin. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Jeffrey M. Bearer, 40, pleaded guilty in two drug cases before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday. Ammerman sentenced him to 27 months to five […]

