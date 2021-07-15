CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man is facing charges after being found hiding in an attic of a home where a large quantity of suspected drugs was seized in mid-April.

Avory R. Smay, 24, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smay waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. His bail was modified from $100,000 monetary to unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called around 10:30 a.m. April 14 to assist state parole agents at a Robinson Avenue residence in Hyde.

Agents were there on a warrant service because Steven P. Shanechuck, 33, of Clearfield failed to report for Inpatient Drug & Alcohol Treatment by that day.

Upon arrival, agents knocked loudly several times on the front and rear doors, and though movement was heard inside, there was no answer.

An individual working on the roof let agents inside and they found Shanechuck sitting upright and pretending to be asleep on the couch. He was taken into custody.

Agents noticed two open cans of Twisted Tea beside the couch, and Shanechuck reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine the night before, which prompted a search for further violations.

When an agent entered the bedroom area, he noticed a small, empty baggie with a white residue sitting on the dresser. There were also several suitcases and duffel bags in the room.

Inside a blue-and-white striped duffel bag, there were multiple items of drug paraphernalia and inside of a camouflage container, there was a small baggie of pill presses.

Further search turned up a black duffel bag with two cylindrical lock containers; keys were located inside the bag and an agent opened the containers.

Inside, there were two Ziploc baggies that contained a white powdery substance. At this point, agents contacted Lawrence Township police.

While on the phone with police, an agent heard noises coming from the attic and gave orders for anyone who was up there to come out.

When there was no response, agents entered the attic and located Smay and a female who were pretending to be asleep.

Inside the residence, police found various amounts of drugs that included suspected methamphetamine, heroin, LSD strips and marijuana.

There were also various types of smoking pipes/devices, grinders, a scale, a large amount of empty baggies, baggies containing residue and various blow-torch style lighters, police said.

The suspected drugs were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Crime Laboratory for further testing and analysis, according to the affidavit.