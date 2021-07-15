ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education approved a measure today to integrate six institutions into two new universities, the latest action in a multi-year system redesign effort to bolster student success and institutional sustainability. The affirmative vote means that California, Clarion, and Edinboro will come together to form a single university with […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-board-of-governors-approve-student-centered-university-integrations-plans/